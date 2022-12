Cooke recorded six points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 113-110 loss to Motor City.

Cooke recorded his third-highest scoring total of the season, connecting on a season-high two threes in the loss. Cooke has averaged 3.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 10 games this season for the Wolves.