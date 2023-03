Cooke posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 125-110 loss to G League Ignite.

Cooke had a strong game from deep while finishing second on the team in threes made while ending as one of four starters with 10 or more points Monday. Cooke has averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 20 regular-season contests.