Cooke finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes during Saturday's 148-126 loss to South Bay.

Cooke was one of four starters to score in double figures, finishing as one of seven Wolves players to do so in Saturday's defeat. Cooke has averaged 7.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 18 regular-season contests.