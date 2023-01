Smart posted 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 126-106 loss to Ontario.

Smart hasn't been able to replicate the same numbers he posted with Sioux Falls last season, but he's firmly entrenched as one of Birmingham's best players so far in the early stages of the regular season. He's averaging 17.9 points per game and has recorded at least 20 points in three of his last five appearances.