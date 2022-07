Smart was waived by the Heat on Saturday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Smart spent a good portion of the 2021-22 season in the G League and was unable to stand out during Summer League, so he'll now look to play elsewhere after Miami released him from his two-way contract. In 17 NBA appearances last season, he averaged 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per contest.