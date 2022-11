Smart recorded 28 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, five steals and four rebounds across 41 minutes in Friday's win over the Legends.

Smart has been a reliable scoring threat for the Squadron this season and has managed to surpass the 20-point mark in three of his last five contests. Scoring figures aside, what really stands out about Smart is his efficiency as a scorer, as he's made 56.9 percent of his shots and 41.9 percent of his three-point attempts in the current campaign.