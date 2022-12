Smart posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block across 30 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to the Capitanes.

Smart looked active and managed to leave a mark on both ends of the court despite coming off the bench. His role has been changing on a regular basis, but he's still putting up decent numbers and is averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game on the season.