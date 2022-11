Smart notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's loss against Lakeland.

Smart has been one of Birmingham's most reliable scoring threats in the opening weeks of the season, and the numbers back him up. He has scored at least 15 points in each of his last three outings, and he's averaging 18.0 points while shooting 56 percent from the field to begin the campaign.