Smart delivered 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over Raptors 905.

The Squadron delivered an improved performance compared to what they'd been doing in recent contests, and Smart was one of six players that scored in double digits in this 20-point win. Smart has been one of the most consistent offensive threats for Birmingham and is averaging 16.0 points with 2.5 rebounds per game on the season.