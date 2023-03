Smart recorded 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's win over Mexico City.

Smart didn't have his best shooting performance and struggled from deep, but he still ended up as one of five Birmingham players that scored in double digits in this one. Smart has made 30 appearances for the Squadron in the regular season and is averaging 14.0 points per game.