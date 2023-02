Smart recorded 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist across 33 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss to the Hustle.

Smart finally cleared the 15-point mark, something he hadn't done since scoring 22 points in a loss to Stockton back on Jan. 22, but his efforts were not enough to lift Birmingham to victory. Despite the inconsistencies and the shooting woes, Smart is averaging 14.5 points per game this season.