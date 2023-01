Smart had 20 points (6-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound, two assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Ignite.

Smart has scored in double digits in all four games of the regular season so far and has reached the 20-point mark twice, so he's been playing quite well and emerging as a reliable scoring weapon for the Squadron. He should get even more touches on offense with the promotion of Dereon Seabron to the Pelicans roster.