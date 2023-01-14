Smart chipped in with 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Friday's loss to Salt Lake City.

Smart has been Birmingham's most reliable and consistent scorer recently, and the former Louisiana State guard is averaging 18.2 points per game this season. His ability as a scorer is proven in the G League, however, so these numbers shouldn't surprise anyone. In fact, he scored 21.1 points per game for Sioux Falls during the 2021-22 campaign across 25 outings.