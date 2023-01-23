Smart scored 22 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with two rebounds, five assists and three steals across 25 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 122-104 loss to Stockton.

Smart dazzled off the bench for the Squadron, but his efforts were not enough and Birmingham had to settle for an 18-point loss against Stockton. Smart has been one of the most reliable offensive weapons for the Squadron this season, however, and he's averaging 17.1 points per contest while starting in 11 of his 13 appearances to date.