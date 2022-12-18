Smart recorded 31 points (10-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and a rebound across 34 minutes in Saturday's win over the Hustle.

Smart had his best performance of the entire Showcase Cup in the final game, and he is setting up the foundations for having a strong regular season with the Squadron. He played 15 times for Birmingham during the Showcase Cup and scored in double digits in all but four of those outings, including three of his last four. This was the first game in which he cleared the 30-point mark, though.