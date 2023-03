Smart delivered eight points (3-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 24 minutes in Monday's win over Iowa.

Smart had a rough outing from the field and ended with more shots (12) than points scored (eight). The shooting woes are real for the former Louisiana State standout, and he has shot less than 40 percent from the field in each of his last four appearances.