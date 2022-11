Smart had 23 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals across 39 minutes in Friday's loss against the Vipers.

It's only been two games, but Smart has looked impressive on both ends of the court so far, putting up solid scoring figures and also contributing across other categories. This was a marked step in the right direction compared to the season opener, as he posted just nine points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal against Lakeland on Nov. 6.