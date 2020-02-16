Evans (hamstring) posted 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and a rebound across 21 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to Stockton.

Evans missed a few games with this hamstring injury, but he returned and played quite well, especially as a shooter. The 23-year-old guard has averaged 7.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game this season.