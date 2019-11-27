Evans recorded seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 23 minutes Tuesday versus Windy City.

Evans was coming off of a season-high 19 points tallied in Saturday's game against Erie but was unable to follow it up with another double-digit scoring effort. Still, Tuesday's output marked his second-highest of the campaign, having averaged just four points per contest over the four games prior to Saturdays' eruption.