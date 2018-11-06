Jawun Evans: Claimed by Northern Arizona
Evans was claimed by the Northern Arizona Suns on Monday, Jacob Withee of the team's website reports.
Evans will head to Northern Arizona after being waived Oct. 15 by the Clippers. The Oklahoma State product averaged 4.8 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game while shooting 35.2 percent from the field and 77.6 percent form the line across 48 games last year for the Clippers.
