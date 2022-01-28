Evans logged four points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 21 minutes during a 121-113 loss Wednesday against the Wisconsin Herd.

Evans logged serviceable tallies concerning three statistical categories other than points. He recorded his second game since being traded to the Cleveland Charge during early January. As expected, Evans will be a backup option behind point guard RJ Nembhard and continue receiving limited chances. He sat out all but two of seven games across that span.