Evans did not play in Northern Arizona's 116-93 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday due to a left hip injury.

Evans missed the second game in Northern Arizona's double-header against Oklahoma City after an uninspiring performance in the first matchup. The timing of the injury is unfortunate, considering Evans has seen playing time with the turbulent Phoenix Suns this year, but this injury might help the rookie by forcing him to stay in the G League and continue developing.