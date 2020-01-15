Evans (neck) posted six points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 28 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to College Park.

Evans returned to action after missing Friday's game with neck spasms, but the 23-year-old couldn't get his shots to drop, especially from beyond the arc. He's struggled with three-pointers overall this season, connecting on 29.3 percent of attempts.