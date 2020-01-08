Jawun Evans: Notches double-double
Evans posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes in Monday's G League win over Erie.
Evans came off the bench and made an impressive impact by recording a double-double. The 23-year-old is averaging 8.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game, and he's drained 44.7 percent of his field-goal attempts this year.
