Jawun Evans: Returns to starting lineup
Evans (hip) returned to the starting lineup Saturday, finishing the contest with 11 points (2-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals.
It's encouraging to see the two-way player return to the court with Northern Arizona, particularly with two guards ShawnDre Jones (hand) and Retin Obasohan (ankle) out Saturday. Still, five turnovers isn't a great figure for a point guard and highlighted a sloppy night for both teams considering Rio Grande and Northern Arizona combined for 40 giveaways.
