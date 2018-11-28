Jawun Evans: Scores 33 points
Evans tallied 33 points along with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in the loss Tuesday to the Hustle.
While all five starters scored in double figures, it was Evans that was the star of the show for Northern Arizona, doubling his season average with an efficient 33 points on 10-of-22 from the field. That kind of production could lead for more opportunities down the road, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Evans called up at some point in the season if he continues to post these types of numbers.
