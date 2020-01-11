Jawun Evans: Sidelined with neck spasms
Evans (neck) didn't play in Friday's G League loss to Oklahoma City.
Evans has been a starter for most of the season, and he notched a double-double in his last outing. It's unclear how long Evans will sit out.
