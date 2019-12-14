Play

Evans posted two points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and six assists in Saturday's G League loss to Delaware.

Evans couldn't sink a shot in this contest despite playing 30 minutes. The 23-year-old has only averaged 7.6 points per game this year, but he's been solid with 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game as well.

