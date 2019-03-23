Jawun Evans: To be waived by Suns
Evans will be waived by the Suns and is expected to sign with the Rockets, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Evans had appeared in just seven games for the Suns, averaging 0.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 9.1 minutes per contest. Following his departure from Phoenix, the second-year guard's expected to sign with the Rockets, where he could see minutes behind Chris Paul and Austin Rivers, albeit in a relatively limited role.
