Jawun Evans: Triple-double in loss
Evans recorded 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Thursday's G League loss to Long Island.
Evans logged a massive 42 minutes en route to a triple-double. The 23-year-old didn't shoot much, but he was quite efficient by knocking down 83.3 percent of his shots.
