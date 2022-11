Huff recorded 30 points (14-20 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 34 minutes of Saturday's 112-105 loss to the G League Clippers.

Huff dominated the interior Saturday with 30 points on 70 percent shooting while nabbing six rebounds. Huff has been a steady contributor for South Bay, averaging 19.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 31.4 minutes per game through four contests.