Huff tallied 18 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds and three blocks in 30 minutes of Friday's 118-117 loss to the Hustle.

Huff's 14 rebounds and three blocks were both game-highs while he shot a blistering 72.7 percent from the field. After being held to just 13 points and four rebounds in his previous contest, Friday's performance was a much-needed bounceback for the 25-year-old.