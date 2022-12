Huff accrued 25 points (11-14 FG, 3-3 3PT) 12 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 32 minutes of Thursday's 141-120 win over the Stars.

Huff was automatic, nailing all of his three-point attempts and nailing 78.6 percent of his field goals. in 10 appearances, Huff has averaged 17.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.3 blocks in 31.2 minutes per game.