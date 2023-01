Huff logged 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) nine rebounds, five blocks and a steal in 33 minutes of Saturday's 113-106 loss to Texas.

Huff was effective once again Saturday, coming one rebound shy of a double-double while swatting five shots. Huff also posted a team-high 10 plus/minus but his efforts were not enough to pull out the victory.