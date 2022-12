Huff amassed 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 29 minutes of Tuesday's 125-120 win over Salt Lake City.

Huff failed to reach his typical workload due to foul trouble, as the 24-year-old picked up a third foul early in the second quarter and nearly fouled out late in the contest. Despite the foul issues, Huff managed to lead the team with four blocks and came just one rebound short of a double-double.