Huff recorded 24 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and five blocks across 33 minutes of Monday's 132-128 loss to Fort Wayne.

Huff put together his best performance of the regular season, tallying a new best in points while corralling 13 rebounds and swatting five shots. Monday's contest marked the first time Huff played 30 or more minutes since Jan. 13.