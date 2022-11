Huff tallied 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, eight blocks, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes of Thursday's 100-95 loss to the G League Kings.

Huff has been the backbone of this South Bay team, averaging 19.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 32.5 minutes per game. He continued his excellent start to the season Thursday, recording team-highs in points, rebounds, and blocks.