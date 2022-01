Huff logged 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six blocks, five rebounds, two steals and one assist across 26 minutes during a 113-99 loss Sunday against the Iowa Wolves.

Huff logged more blocks than all of his G League Laker teammates did combined. Despite being recently released by the NBA's Lakers, he will remain a valuable asset to their subsidiary team.