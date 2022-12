Huff posted 23 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-3 FT) and two assists in 26 minutes of play in Tuesday's 115-113 win over the Ignite.

Huff failed to record a single rebound for the first time this season and could not find an impact outside of the scoring column. Look for Huff to return to his averages of 18.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.