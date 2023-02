Huff recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes of Wednesday's 113-109 win over the Capitanes.

Huff maintained a robust interior presence Wednesday, approaching a double-double while swatting two shots. In 13 regular season appearances, Huff has averaged 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.2 blocks across 27.5 minutes.