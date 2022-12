Huff tallied 24 points (9-10 FG, 3-3 FT) six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes of Sunday's game against the Ignite.

Huff was limited by foul trouble Sunday, fouling out in just 25 minutes of action. However, he was incredibly effective, tying for a team-high in points on 90 percent shooting. Huff should continue to be a primary contributor for South Bay.