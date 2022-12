Huff managed just four points (2-10 FG), nine rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes of Wednesday's 115-113 win over College Park.

Huff played his fewest minutes all season, in part due to his massive inefficiency on offense. The big man shot just 20 percent from the field without attempting a single three-pointer or free throw in the win. However, Huff was able to make an impact on the boards, nabbing five offensive rebounds in the limited action.