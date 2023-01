Huff tallied 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and five blocks across 30 minutes of Wednesday's 120-111 win over the Blue.

Huff maintained a dominant interior presence Wednesday, grabbing six boards while locking down the paint with five blocks. In six regular-season appearances, Huf has averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 blocks in 28.1 minutes