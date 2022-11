Scrubb recorded 30 points (13-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 99-89 win over the Capitanes.

Friday's contest accounted for the second time this season where Scrubb reached the 30-point mark, as he previously logged 38 points Nov. 16 versus the Squadron. Through Lakeland's first nine games of the 2022-23 campaign, the 220-pounder is averaging 24.6 points and 4.8 boards per game across 33 minutes.