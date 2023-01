Scrubb registered 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 win over the Skyforce.

Scrubb contributed in just about every fashion versus Sioux Falls on Thursday, and he also reached the five-assist mark for the first time dating back to Dec. 16. The 6-foot-5 guard is now averaging 20.9 points and 6.1 boards per game since the new calendar year.