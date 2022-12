Scrubb recorded 36 points (15-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and four steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 133-126 loss to the Vipers.

Scrubb continues to serve as Lakeland's go-to scorer this season, as he logged a game-high 36 points on an efficient 71.4 percent shooting clip. The 22-year-old is now averaging a team-high 24.3 points per contest this year, including at least 30 points in three out of the Magic's last seven matchups.