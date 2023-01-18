Scrubb registered 20 points (6-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-100 win over the Skyforce.

Although Scrubb has now failed to surpass 21 points in four straight games, which hasn't previously occurred this season, the 6-foot-5 guard led all Lakeland players with 12 rebounds Tuesday, accounting for his second double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. Scrubb is in line to continue playing heavy minutes and serve as one of the top scoring threats for the G League Magic.