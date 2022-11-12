Scrubb recorded 23 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 117-107 win over the Spurs.

Scrubb continues to be a prolific scorer in 2022, as he's now managed to score 70 points through Lakeland's first three games. The 220-pound guard also led the team with three steals and a positive 20 in the plus/minus category. Scrubb will look to keep momentum churning into the second half of a back-to-back series with the Spurs on Saturday.