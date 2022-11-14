Scrubb recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during Saturday's 106-98 loss to the G League Spurs.

After a red-hot start to the 2022 campaign, Scrubb delivered his first average performance on Saturday by amassing 13 points and five boards. However, the 22-year-old now has 15 turnovers and 15 fouls through Lakeland's first four games of the season, so he'll need to clean things up to a certain extent if he's hoping for a promotion to Orlando. Scrubb's next opportunity to do so comes Tuesday versus Birmingham.