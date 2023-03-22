Scrubb amassed 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Scrubb returned to game action Tuesday after missing the previous two contests due to a concussion. The 22-year-old served as Lakeland's top scorer off the bench but connected on just 20 percent of his three-point attempts and failed to record an assist. Scrubb is now averaging 22.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per matchup across the 2022-23 season.